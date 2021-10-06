Couple dead in northeast Las Vegas murder-suicide, police say

A husband and wife died Tuesday night in what police described as a murder-suicide in northeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 2050 block of North Los Feliz Street on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man from another state called the Metropolitan Police Department around 4 p.m. to report an email he received from a family member warning of the sender’s death, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police responded to the home, a condo at Moonlight Terrace, 2050 Los Feliz St., and found a man and his wife dead inside the home, Spencer said.

Police believe the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his wife.

Spencer said the man delegated items, including the couple’s cats, to their family in a note written before his death.

“It’s basically a will,” he said. “There’s items that are described. Who he’s going to have take possession of animals, who’s going to take possession of different items. That was spelled out in a written note. It was also spelled out in an email that was sent to family members.”

The couple is expected to be identified by the coroner’s office after their family is notified. The office also will determine a cause and manner of death.

