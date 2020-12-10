Couple face attempted murder charges after failed robbery, shooting

A woman was charged with attempted murder after police accused her and her boyfriend of shooting at a man during a botched robbery.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was charged with attempted murder after police accused her and her boyfriend of shooting at a man during a botched robbery.

Selah Stowe, 20, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records.

North Las Vegas police were called Oct. 19 to reports that a man had been shot and found the victim following Stowe, yelling that she was involved in the shooting, according to arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Dalaghion Hicks was detained nearby for questioning after he told police Stowe was his girlfriend.

Dating app use

Investigators believe Stowe met the victim on a dating app and that while talking in the victim’s car, Stowe asked to hold his money, the report said.

“Stowe seemed to be stalling and texted with someone else. The victim did not feel comfortable about the situation and became suspicious that Stowe was up to something so he asked her to get out of the car, but she wouldn’t,” the arrest report said.

Police believe Hicks then approached the car and fired six rounds. The victim drove away with Stowe still in the car and was shot in the leg and abdomen, police said.

Stowe was “deceptive” to police and gave conflicting accounts about her cellphone, provided the wrong apartment number to police and was caught deleting messages on her phone during her interview, according to the arrest report.

Officers found the gun used in the shooting hidden under a dog bed after removing two caged pitbulls and determined it had been reported stolen Sept. 30.

Stowe was released on house arrest. Her next court date was not yet available. An arrest warrant was issued for Hicks on Nov. 2, and he had not been arrested as of Wednesday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.