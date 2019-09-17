Deaths at central Las Vegas home considered murder-suicide

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 4400 block of Thompson Circle about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

An elderly couple were found dead in a central Las Vegas home Monday morning after what police say they believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home about 10:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Thompson Circle, near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard. They found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating their cause of death and has not yet identified them.

Police said the two were married and lived in the home. They said evidence at the scene indicates that the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

