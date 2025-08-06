108°F
Deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding person in Amargosa Valley, officials say

In this Review-Journal file photo, Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car sits in the yard behind th ...
In this Review-Journal file photo, Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car sits in the yard behind the department's offices in January 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2025 - 4:48 pm
 

A deputy shot and killed a person who charged the deputy with a knife in Amargosa Valley on Wednesday morning, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:50 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a possibly suicidal person, according to authorities.

The deputy shot and killed the person after they charged the deputy while holding a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the deputy was not injured.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the office will share further information in a press release Friday.

The officer-involved shooting follows an Amargosa Valley investigation launched July 28 into the homicide of Neftali Correa, 50. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that detectives arrested Beverley Correa, 28, in connection with the killing.

McGill told the Review-Journal the two cases are unrelated.

At the 2020 census, Amargosa Valley, located about 44 miles northwest of Pahrump, had a population of 1,064.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

