Disagreement over song leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

A musical disagreement between two bandmates erupted into a shooting in March that left one injured.

Dishon Dixon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A musical disagreement between two bandmates erupted into a shooting in March that left one injured and the alleged shooter facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Dishon “Skip” Dixon, 37, was booked April 1 into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of attempted murder.

He has posted $5,000 in bail and is undergoing high-level monitoring, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Dixon is forbidden from possessing a weapon, consuming alcohol or drugs, from contacting the victim or witnesses, and from going to the Las Vegas rehearsal studio, where the shooting occurred about 8 p.m. March 30.

The session musicians, long-term acquaintances, had gathered for the first time in a decade to practice for an upcoming gig a singer had hired them for, Dixon’s arrest report released Thursday said.

The victim said they were very friendly and had planned to hang out after practice, police said.

But Dixon, a keyboardist, and the victim, a drummer, began arguing about how a song should be played, police said.

At one point, Dixon got behind the drum set, but the fight only intensified, police said.

Dixon got up, pulled a gun from his bag and shot the drummer in the left forearm, police said.

“Take that, talk to me like that,” said Dixon, according to the singer, who with a bass player was in the rehearsal room, according to the arrest report.

Dixon ran out and sped out of the rehearsal studio, at 5087 Arville St., police said.

The victim self-transported to a hospital where his arm was stitched, police said.

The victim, who told detectives that Dixon showed no regard for the safety of the three band members, added, “Thankfully he didn’t shoot the singer because he was standing right behind him,” police said.

Dixon was arrested after a traffic stop near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, police said. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

It was not clear if he gave detectives an interview.

Dixon’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.