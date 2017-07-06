Disputes between neighbors may have led to Rhodes Ranch shooting

Discord between two neighbors may have contributed to a shooting Sunday in Rhodes Ranch, according to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bryan McKinney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Bryan Roman McKinney, 35, faces attempted murder and battery charges in connection with a shooting that left a man with critical gunshot wounds to the legs, buttocks and groin, the arrest report says.

Several witnesses reported that McKinney had encroached on his neighbor’s driveway in Rhodes Ranch and fired multiple rounds at the man, the report says. Police found more than 10 cartridge casings in the driveway and the street, according to the report.

Disagreement from the week prior may have contributed to the shooting, the injured man’s wife told police. The two men had argued on several occasions preceding the incident.

McKinney told police that he acted in self-defense, the report says. McKinney said his neighbor would sometimes sharpen swords and knives in the driveway while making threats, according to the arrest report.

McKinney is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

