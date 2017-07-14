ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Domestic dispute leads to girlfriend shot in west Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 5:32 am
 

A boyfriend is suspected of shooting his girlfriend Friday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

He is in custody after the shooting about 1:45 a.m. at 9501 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. The woman is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like