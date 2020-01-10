Domestic-related shooting leaves 1 dead in east Las Vegas Valley

Homicide detectives were working to unravel an “extremely complicated” crime scene after a man shot and killed another man in the far east Las Vegas Valley.

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the Hollywood Ranch neighborhood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. (Katelyn Newberg / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 6400 block of Za Zu Pitts Avenue, in the Hollywood Ranch neighborhood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, after a “pre-teen” child called 911 to report a shooting that police believe was between two of the child’s family members, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“There’s a woman who’s involved with both the male victim and the male suspect,” he said during a news conference just outside the gated neighborhood Thursday night. “She is the ex-wife, I believe, to the shooter and the fiancee to the victim.”

The relationship between the child and the two men involved in the shooting was not immediately clear. The man who was shot was in his late 40s. He died at the scene from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, Spencer said.

Before patrol officers arrived in the neighborhood a police helicopter spotted the alleged shooter standing in front a home, Spencer said.

“They saw the suspect and they basically guided the patrol units into the area using the helicopter spotlight,” he said. “And that’s when the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of the air unit.”

The man who was taken into custody also was in his early 40s, Spencer said. Detectives were still working Thursday night to find witnesses who saw the shooting, although multiple people reported hearing gunfire in the area.

“We are still trying to sort out the scene, and it is extremely complicated with witnesses and statements at this point,” Spencer said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

The shooting marked the second homicide Metro has investigated in 2020, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

