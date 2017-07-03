ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Drinking pals argue, peacemaker gets shot, suspect on loose

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 3:25 am
 

A man was shot in the leg when he intervened in an argument just before midnight Monday.

Prior to the shooting, the man was drinking with three of his friends about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in a courtyard area by 2374 N. Lamb Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The suspected shooter walked up and began to argue with one of his friends. The man tried to calm things down, Gordon said. The shooter fired and took off southward. Police are searching for him.

Gordon said the man shot was expected to live.

Detectives are investigating.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

