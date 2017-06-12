Driver in custody after road rage shooting in west Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in police custody after a road rage-related shooting Sunday night in the west valley.

Las Vegas police said a 36-year-old man shot at a car just before midnight Monday near Alta Drive and South Rainbow Boulevard.

The man “got into some sort of road rage incident” with the driver of a Chevrolet pickup, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The pickup then backed into the man’s Nissan Altima and took off.

The Altima driver followed the pickup and shot at it two or three times near White Sands Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, Gordon said.

Police stopped the Altima at 6500 W. Charleston Blvd. and took the driver into custody.

Officers have yet to find the driver of the Chevrolet pickup.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.