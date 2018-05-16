Driver shot in arm after picking up woman in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot through a car window Tuesday night in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 9:15 p.m., a man and his roommate picked up a woman at the 5300 block of Longridge Avenue, near West Charleston and South Decatur boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When the woman got into their car another man walked up to it, tapped on the driver’s side window and then fired a single shot through the glass, Gordon said.

The shot struck the driver in the arm and he sped away, dropping the woman off and moving to the backseat before his roommate drove him to meet up with police about two blocks west of the scene, Gordon said.

The man who was shot is expected to survive, Gordon said, and the shooter is still at large.

5300 block of Longridge Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada