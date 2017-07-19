Early Wednesday shooting leads to crash in central Las Vegas

No one was injured after a Wednesday morning shooting in the central valley that led to a car crash.

(Thinkstock)

About 3:40 a.m. Wednesday shots were fired at a vehicle near West Desert Inn Road and Hauck Street, near South Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins.

The vehicle crashed into a wall after the shooting, Jenkins said. Police have not identified any suspects, and continue to investigate.

