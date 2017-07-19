ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Early Wednesday shooting leads to crash in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 7:16 am
 

No one was injured after a Wednesday morning shooting in the central valley that led to a car crash.

About 3:40 a.m. Wednesday shots were fired at a vehicle near West Desert Inn Road and Hauck Street, near South Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. CJ Jenkins.

The vehicle crashed into a wall after the shooting, Jenkins said. Police have not identified any suspects, and continue to investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like