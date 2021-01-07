East Las Vegas home, car struck with gunfire overnight

Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting up of a house in east Las Vegas early Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting up of a house in east Las Vegas early Thursday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 12:32 a.m. gunshots were reported in the 3800 block of Valley Forge Avenue, near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road. Gordon said a family in a home on the block “were awoken by gunfire.”

The residents went out to check what happened “discovered impacts to their house and window to their vehicle shattered.”

“No one inside the house was struck by gunfire and the unknown suspect(s) are outstanding,” Gordon said.

Police detectives were investigating.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.