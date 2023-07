El Paso mass shooting gunman sentenced to life in prison

Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges, could still face the death penalty for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius appears at his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Crusius, who later pleaded guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

Federal prosecutor Ian Martinez Hanna holds a Victim Impact Statement documents binder while walking outside court for a lunch break on the second day of the sentence hearing of mass shooter Patrick Crusius in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after killing 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, Crusius received nearly 90 consecutive life sentences. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Relatives of victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting arrive to federal court in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media outside the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Dean Reckard, brother of Margie Reckard, who died in the Walmart mass shooting, gets emotional while talking to the media about his sister at the end of the second day of the sentencing hearing for perpetrator Patrick Crusius at the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after killing 23 people in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Dean and Hilda Reckard, brother and sister-in-law of Margie Reckard, who died in the Walmart mass shooting, exit the federal court at the end of the second day of the sentencing hearing for perpetrator Patrick Crusius in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after a white gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, relatives of the victims are packing a courtroom near the U.S.-Mexico border this week to see Crusius punished for one of the nation's worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Francisco Rodriguez, left, wearing a T-shirt with an image of his son Javier Rodriguez, who was killed in the Walmart mass shooting leaves the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after a white gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, relatives of the victims are packing a courtroom near the U.S.-Mexico border this week to see Patrick Crusius punished for one of the nation's worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Christopher Morales, whose aunt Teresa Sanchez was killed and his mother and grandmother were injured in the Walmart mass shooting, leaves the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after a white gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, relatives of the victims are packing a courtroom near the U.S.-Mexico border this week to see Patrick Crusius punished for one of the nation's worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Amaris Vega, whose aunt Teresa Sanchez was killed and her mother and grandmother were injured in the Walmart mass shooting, talks to the media outside the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Nearly four years after a white gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, relatives of the victims are packing a courtroom near the U.S.-Mexico border this week to see Patrick Crusius punished for one of the nation's worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

EL PASO, Texas — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in a Texas border city was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life sentences but could still face more punishment, including the death penalty.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, making it one of the U.S. government’s largest hate crime cases.

Crusius, wearing a jumpsuit and shackles, did not speak during the hearing and showed no reaction as the verdict was read. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama recommended that Crusius serve his sentence at a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty for carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

“We’ll be seeing you again, coward,” a family member of one of the victims shouted from the gallery as Crusius was led from the courtroom. “No apologies, no nothing.”

‘Broken brain’

Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.

Crusius pleaded guilty in February after federal prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. But Texas prosecutors have said they will try to put Crusius on death row when he stands trial in state court. That trial date has not yet been set.

Joe Spencer, Crusius’ attorney, told the judge before the sentencing that his client has a “broken brain.”

“Patrick’s thinking is at odds with reality … resulting in delusional thinking,” Spencer said.

Crusius became alarmed by his own violent thoughts, Spencer said, including once leaving a job at a movie theater because of those thoughts. He said Crusius once searched online to look for ways to address his mental health and dropped out of a community college near Dallas because of his struggles.

Spencer said Crusius had arrived in El Paso without a specific target in mind before winding up at the Walmart.

“Patrick acted with his broken brain cemented in delusions,” Spencer said.

Lives upended

The sentencing in El Paso followed two days of impact statements from relatives of the victims, including citizens of Mexico and a German national. In addition to the dead, more than two dozen people were injured and numerous others were severely traumatized as they hid or fled.

One by one, family members used their first opportunity since the shooting to directly address Crusius, describing how their lives have been upended by grief and pain. Some forgave Crusius. One man displayed photographs of his slain father and insisted that the gunman look at them.

Bertha Benavides’ husband of 34 years, Arturo, was among those killed.

“You left children without their parents, you left spouses without their spouses, and we still need them,” she told Crusius.

During the initial statements from victims, Crusius occasionally swiveled in his seat or bobbed his head with little sign of emotion. On Thursday, his eyes appeared to well up as victims condemned the brutality of the shootings and demanded Crusius respond and account for his actions. At one point, Crusius consulted with a defense attorney at his side and gestured that he would not answer.

Crusius’ family did not appear in the courtroom during the sentencing phase.

Racist rant

The attack was the deadliest of a dozen mass shootings in the U.S. linked to hate crimes since 2006, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

Before the shooting, Crusius had appeared consumed by the nation’s immigration debate, tweeting #BuildtheWall and posts that praised then-President Donald Trump’s hardline border policies. He went further in his rant posted before the attack, sounding warnings that Hispanics were going to take over the government and economy.

Ian Hanna, an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the government’s case, said Crusius had embraced the “insidious lie” that America only belonged to white people.

“He wanted to eliminate a class of people,” Hanna said. “It was a strike at the very essence of what makes this community so special.”

Amaris Vega’s aunt was killed in the attack and her mother narrowly survived a softball-sized wound to the chest. In court, Vega railed at Crusius’ “pathetic, sorry manifesto” that promised to rid Texas of Hispanics.

“But guess what? You didn’t. You failed,” she told him. “We are still here and we are not going anywhere. And for four years you have been stuck in a city full of Hispanics. … So let that sink in.”

Margaret Juarez, whose 90-year-old father was slain in the attack and whose mother was wounded but survived, said she found it ironic that Crusius was set to spend his life in prison among inmates from racial and ethnic minorities. Others in the courtroom applauded as she celebrated their liberty.

“Swim in the waters of prison,” she told Crusius. “Now we’re going to enjoy the sunshine. … We still have our freedom, in our country.”

The people who were killed ranged in age from a 15-year-old high school athlete to several elderly grandparents. They included immigrants, a retired city bus driver, teachers, tradesmen including a former iron worker, and several Mexican nationals who had crossed the U.S. border on routine shopping trips.

Two teenage girls recounted their narrow escape from Crusius’ rampage as they participated in a fundraiser for their youth soccer team outside the store and said they are still fearful in public. Parents were wounded and the soccer coach, Guillermo Garcia, died months later from injuries in the attack.

“He was shot at close range by a coward and there was his innocent blood, everywhere,” said Kathleen Johnson, whose husband David was among the victims. “I don’t know when I’ll be the same. … The pain you have caused is indescribable.”

Weber reported from Austin.