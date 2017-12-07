Ex-boyfriend accused of firing shots in west valley apartment

No one was injured Wednesday night after a woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly fired several rounds at her west valley apartment.
Las Vegas police responded about 11:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Vintage Pointe apartments, 6500 Vegas Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident, Kisfalvi said, and are still searching for the shooter.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.6500 Vegas Drive Las Vegas, Nevada