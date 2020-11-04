Ex-boyfriend suspected of shooting woman, Las Vegas police say

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after Las Vegas police said her ex-boyfriend shot her in the west valley.

(Getty Images)

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after Las Vegas police said her ex-boyfriend shot her in the west valley.

Officers were called at 8:54 p.m. to the 3400 block of North Hualapai Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue, after a domestic dispute turned violent, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said officers believe the woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

“The suspect left the scene before Patrol officers arrived and is outstanding at this time,” Gordon said in a text around 10:15 p.m.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.