Experts to diagram Route 91 grounds in Las Vegas for lawsuit

Experts plan to photograph and diagram the Route 91 Harvest concert venue, where 58 people were fatally shot and hundreds were injured, on Tuesday.

Attorneys representing MGM Resorts International, Michael Doyen, left, Todd Bice and Brian Nettles, attorney for Rachel Sheppard, who was shot three times during the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, discuss inside the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Attorneys representing MGM Resorts International, Todd Bice, left, Michael Doyen and Brian Nettles, right, attorney for Rachel Sheppard, who was shot three times during the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, prepare to appear before a judge at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Michael Doyen, attorney representing MGM Resorts International, presents a signed document to judge Mark Denton at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct.30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Attorneys representing MGM Resorts International, Todd Bice, left, and Michael Doyen discuss inside the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Michael Doyen, attorney representing MGM Resorts International, left, and Brian Nettles, attorney for Rachel Sheppard, who was shot three times during the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, discuss inside the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct.30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Michael Doyen, attorney representing MGM Resorts International, appears before judge Mark Denton at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People walk past the site of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village festival grounds, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The FBI investigates atop of the Route 91 Harvest main stage at the Las Vegas Village festival grounds, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The FBI evidence response team at the scene of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attorneys plan to inspect the Route 91 Harvest concert venue where 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the Oct. 1 shooting, according to an agreement made in court Monday.

Experts plan to photograph and diagram the concert grounds Tuesday. The inspection could pave the way for vendors to retrieve their belongings from the site by the end of the week, said attorney Brian Nettles, who represents Rachel Sheppard, a California woman who suffered three gunshot wounds in the massacre.

A Clark County judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday to prevent MGM Resorts International from destroying any evidence related to the shooting, including gunman Stephen Paddock’s suite at the Mandalay Bay, said Nettles, who filed a lawsuit against MGM and others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

