Experts to diagram Route 91 grounds in Las Vegas for lawsuit

Attorneys plan to inspect the Route 91 Harvest concert venue where 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the Oct. 1 shooting, according to an agreement made in court Monday.
Experts plan to photograph and diagram the concert grounds Tuesday. The inspection could pave the way for vendors to retrieve their belongings from the site by the end of the week, said attorney Brian Nettles, who represents Rachel Sheppard, a California woman who suffered three gunshot wounds in the massacre.
A Clark County judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday to prevent MGM Resorts International from destroying any evidence related to the shooting, including gunman Stephen Paddock’s suite at the Mandalay Bay, said Nettles, who filed a lawsuit against MGM and others.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
