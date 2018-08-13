Family awakened as shots are fired at east Las Vegas home

A man, woman and their four children were sleeping about 4:20 a.m. when someone opened fire on their home Monday morning.

A man, woman and their four children were sleeping about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, when someone opened fire on their home on the 3900 block of Manford Court. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man, woman and their four children were sleeping about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, when someone opened fire on their home on the 3900 block of Manford Court. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man, woman and their four children were sleeping about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, when someone opened fire on their home on the 3900 block of Manford Court. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured early Monday morning after a family woke up to gunfire outside their east valley home.

A man, woman and their four children were sleeping about 4:20 a.m. when someone opened fire on their home in the 3900 block of Manford Court, near Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Officers found bullet holes in the house and three vehicles nearby, Gordon said. At the scene, officers were seen investigating a vehicle with a broken driver-side window.

Neither the parents nor the four children, who between 1 and 10 years old, were injured.

No one witnessed the shooting, Gordon said, and police had no suspect or vehicle descriptions. Patrol detectives are investigating and searching the area for home surveillance systems that might have captured video of the shooter or shooters.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3900 block of Manford Court Las Vegas, Nevada