Family of slain 3-year-old had been investigated for neglect

Child protective services had received three claims of neglect since 2014 against the family of a 3-year-old boy fatally shot last week.

John Jaffey, 3. (Katie Mickolafsky)

The Clark County Department of Family Services had investigated alleged neglect in the family of John Jaffey before his mother, Jasmin Vargas, was arrested in his Dec. 16 death.

An allegation of neglect made in 2014 was found substantiated, and the family was placed under “formal supervision” during a three-year court case, according to records.

Two other allegations of neglect were made after John’s birth, in June and October of 2017. Both allegations were found unsubstantiated.

An arrest report for Vargas, 25, states that she told police she pulled the trigger on the firearm thinking there were no bullets in it.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the boy died of a a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

John’s paternal family members expressed outrage and shock Monday over what they view as reckless behavior by Vargas.

It was unclear which side of the family the allegations of neglect stemmed from.

