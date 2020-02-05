Fashion Show mall shooting crime scene may have been compromised
Police said the people picked up the shell casings and as a result removed evidence from a crime scene.
Las Vegas are asking the public for help identifying three people accused of picking up shell casings in the hallway where the Fashion Show mall shooting occurred on Jan. 21.
Gang detectives are looking for a “male accompanied by two females” seen in security camera footage posted to YouTube picking up items from a hallway floor, according to a Tuesday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting left three people injured. Police said the shooting began during a fight among “two groups of youths” at the mall. A day after the shooting, police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, who faces three counts of attempted murder.
