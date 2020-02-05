Fashion Show mall shooting crime scene may have been compromised

Police said the people picked up the shell casings and as a result removed evidence from a crime scene.

LVMPD Gang Detectives are requesting the public's assistance to identify persons removing evidence from the scene of the crime. The following link shows a male accompanied by two females who appear to be picking up shell casings in the hallway where the shooting took place. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department officers move to a Fashion Show Mall entrance near Macy's for a sweep of suspects off of Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. Valenzuela-Olivas was accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. Valenzuela-Olivas was accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas are asking the public for help identifying three people accused of picking up shell casings in the hallway where the Fashion Show mall shooting occurred on Jan. 21.

Gang detectives are looking for a “male accompanied by two females” seen in security camera footage posted to YouTube picking up items from a hallway floor, according to a Tuesday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the people picked up the shell casings and as a result removed evidence from a crime scene.

The shooting left three people injured. Police said the shooting began during a fight among “two groups of youths” at the mall. A day after the shooting, police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, who faces three counts of attempted murder.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.