Fatal east Las Vegas shooting believed to be case of self-defense

The man who died Friday night has been identified as Thomas Vonbehren by the Clark County coroner’s office, which did not list a city or state of residence.

Las Vegas police believe an east valley shooting on Friday night that left a 58-year-old man dead to be a case of self-defense.

Vonbehren was found dead about 9 p.m. Friday near Flamingo Road and Hazelcrest Drive, west of U.S. Highway 95, after the Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area.

The coroner’s office said a gunshot wound to Vonbehren’s chest killed him. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez declined to release further details about the shooting but said that the case had been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

Vonbehren’s death was the 125th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 94th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

