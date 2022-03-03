79°F
FBI, Metro respond to northwest Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 2:04 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block o ...
The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday in a barricade and shooting in northwest Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are helping in an FBI investigation that resulted in at least one gunshot on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road, according to Metro Sgt. Miguel Garcia.

Garcia could not provide further information, citing the case is being handled by the FBI.

It was unclear who fired the gunshot or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

