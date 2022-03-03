FBI reviewing ‘agent-involved shooting’ in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were assisting the FBI on Thursday in a barricade and shooting that wounded one in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A SWAT team arrives where Las Vegas police are assisting the FBI in a barricade and shooting situation in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police and the FBI investigate a shooting on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI said in a statement that it was reviewing an “agent-involved shooting” in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road and that one person was wounded.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives were helping in an FBI investigation that resulted in at least one gunshot on Ruffian Road, near West Ann Road, according to Metro Sgt. Miguel Garcia.

Garcia could not provide further information, citing the case was being handled by the FBI.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Acting Special Agent in Charge W.M. Herrington said in the statement. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

It was unclear who fired the gunshot or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

