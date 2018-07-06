Felon caught with guns in Mandalay Bay room 3 years before Las Vegas shooting

A man was caught with multiple weapons inside a Mandalay Bay hotel room nearly three years before the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip, a case that could have implications for civil litigation against the hotel.

Mandalay Bay (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the six weapons found inside Kye Aaron Dunbar’s 24th floor hotel room in November 2014 was a scoped rifle pointing toward the Strip, court documents say.

Dunbar pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In January 2016, he was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison.

The case came to light Thursday in a lawsuit filed Feb. 16 in Clark County District Court accusing Mandalay Bay and MGM Resorts International of negligence in connection with the Oct. 1 mass shooting. That night, a gunman opened fire on a music festival from the hotel’s 32nd floor, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several victims of the shooting, later was moved to federal District Court.

In a motion to dismiss the case filed June 29, attorneys representing MGM Resorts and Mandalay Bay argued the defendants didn’t owe a duty to prevent the gunman’s “unanticipated and unforeseeable violence.”

Plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit asked that the case be moved back to the county court. They filed a procedural motion Thursday to ask for more time to respond to the motion for dismissal, in part because they had learned of Dunbar’s case.

Dunbar was caught because a housekeeper found the weapons the morning of Nov. 29, 2014, after entering a room registered to Dunbar’s wife.

Dunbar and his attorney argued he was going to use the weapons for target shooting with his wife and sister-in-law, but federal investigators disagreed, according to court documents.

“(He) had apparently positioned a scoped rifle so that it was pointed out of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay and towards the Las Vegas Strip,” the documents said.

Dunbar’s attorney argued the rifle was lying on the floor, a document indicates.

Among the six guns found in the room were two semi-automatic rifles, two semi-automatic pistols, a revolver and a bolt-action rifle, according to documents. Authorities found a homemade silencer in Dunbar’s room, and they accused him of building one of the guns himself.

The investigation involved the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

A federal grand jury indicted Dunbar in December 2014 on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the documents said. Dunbar pleaded guilty to the count in September 2015. In January 2016, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison with an additional three years of supervised release. Dunbar, 32, is incarcerated at the FCI La Tuna federal prison in Texas.

When reached by phone at 10 p.m. Thursday, representatives for MGM Resorts International, Mandalay Bay’s parent company, said they were unable to provide comment at the late hour but would be available during business hours Friday morning.

A Las Vegas attorney representing the plaintiffs, Robert Eglet, said the plaintiffs learned of Dunbar’s case in the past few weeks, a discovery he called significant to the lawsuit.

Eglet called the attempt to dismiss the lawsuit an effort to conceal Dunbar’s case from the public.

“Obviously they had to know about this,” Eglet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

