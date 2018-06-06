Final police report on Las Vegas shooting expected by end of July

A final report on the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting is expected to be released next month, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday.

A final report on the investigation into the Las Vegas shooting is expected to be released next month, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday.

Lombardo made the announcement while speaking at a luncheon for the Republican Men’s Club at the Bali Hai Golf Club, less than 2 miles from where a gunman opened fire Oct. 1 from a 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

The sheriff said he anticipates the release of the report by the end of July, with the release of the FBI’s behavioral analysis report close behind it.

In December, FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he expected to release the agency’s report before the tragedy’s first anniversary.

On Tuesday, Lombardo also addressed a question that has remained unanswered since the massacre: Why?

“We have not determined the motive,” he said. “And I anticipate we won’t.”

Last month, Las Vegas police began releasing body camera footage, dispatch logs and other documents related to the shooting investigation under court order. Four batches of documents have been released.

For more than six months, the department fought the release of the records, which the newspaper and other media organizations sued for in the days after the tragedy.

