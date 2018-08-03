Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive

“We have not been able to definitively answer the ‘why,’” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday at a news briefing to discuss the department’s final report on the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will brief the media Friday morning about the final report of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Friday released the Metropolitan Police Department’s final report on the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip, saying investigators had not been able to determine gunman Stephen Paddock’s motive for carrying out the deadliest random shooting in modern U.S. history.

“We have not been able to definitively answer the ‘why,’” Lombardo said at a news briefing.

He also said the investigation indicates that Paddock acted alone, adding that he does not anticipate any arrests in connection with the case.

Lombardo also defended the performance of the communications system during the chaos of the shooting and its aftermath.

“There’s no system in the world that can handle that kind of volume in a short period of time,” he said of the radio issues that officers experienced. “I personally believe the communications system was sound and robust.”

Authorities have said that Paddock, 64, of Mesquite opened fire with high-powered rifles on concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay resort shortly after 10 p.m., killing 58 people and leaving hundreds more injured.

Paddock killed himself as officers closed in.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.