Former Bishop Gorman standout Haskell Garrett shot in Ohio

Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Haskell Garrett waves his team's flag before the start of their nationally televised high school football game against Chandler, Ariz., at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Former Bishop Gorman High School defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is recovering from a shooting Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, according to a report on ESPN.com.

Garrett, a senior, was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he is in stable condition following the shooting, which was reported at 12:28 a.m.

Officers found blood in the street and one shell casing at the scene, the report said. The officers followed a trail of blood about two blocks to where Garrett was found with a through-and-through gunshot wound in his cheek.

Garrett has played in 33 games for Ohio State and had 10 total tackles with 2½ tackles for loss last season.

His senior campaign is on hiatus as the Big Ten moved its football season to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.