Former Bishop Gorman standout Haskell Garrett shot in Ohio
Former Bishop Gorman High School defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is recovering from a shooting Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, according to a report on ESPN.com.
Garrett, a senior, was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he is in stable condition following the shooting, which was reported at 12:28 a.m.
Officers found blood in the street and one shell casing at the scene, the report said. The officers followed a trail of blood about two blocks to where Garrett was found with a through-and-through gunshot wound in his cheek.
Garrett has played in 33 games for Ohio State and had 10 total tackles with 2½ tackles for loss last season.
His senior campaign is on hiatus as the Big Ten moved its football season to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.