56°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Former UNLV, NBA player used ghost gun to scare off home invaders, police say

Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) scores in the second half of an NBA basketball g ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) scores in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NBA ...
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins ...
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
UNLV forward Christian Wood dunks on San Diego State during the second half of their Mountain W ...
UNLV forward Christian Wood dunks on San Diego State during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against San Diego State Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Man arrested after woman found shot at site of Las Vegas crash
A GoFundMe drive has identified the 11-year-old child shot and killed in a fatal road rage inci ...
‘I didn’t know there was a kid in the back,’ man accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old in road rage told police
Woman dies after being found shot at site of Las Vegas crash, police say
11-year-old victim in 215 Beltway road rage shooting identified
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 9:36 am
 

A former UNLV and Findlay Prep basketball player used a ghost gun to fire warning shots during an attempted home invasion in a California residence this month, according to a report from NBC Los Angeles.

Christian Wood, 30, was staying at an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks, California, when a group of people tried to break into a house by smashing the back door window in the middle of an afternoon, the police had said last week.

After Wood fired three or four rounds at the ground, the suspects ran away in a getaway car, the station said.

Wood claimed the gun was not his, and that he found it in the two-story rental home, according to the LAPD.

Ghost guns as well as large-capacity magazines, which can hold more than 10 rounds, are illegal in the state of California.

Wood has played for eight teams in his eight-year NBA career, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 season.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
By / RJ

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES