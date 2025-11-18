Former UNLV, NBA player used ghost gun to scare off home invaders, police say

A former UNLV and Findlay Prep basketball player used a ghost gun to fire warning shots during an attempted home invasion in a California residence this month.

UNLV forward Christian Wood dunks on San Diego State during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against San Diego State Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) scores in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A former UNLV and Findlay Prep basketball player used a ghost gun to fire warning shots during an attempted home invasion in a California residence this month, according to a report from NBC Los Angeles.

Christian Wood, 30, was staying at an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks, California, when a group of people tried to break into a house by smashing the back door window in the middle of an afternoon, the police had said last week.

After Wood fired three or four rounds at the ground, the suspects ran away in a getaway car, the station said.

Wood claimed the gun was not his, and that he found it in the two-story rental home, according to the LAPD.

Ghost guns as well as large-capacity magazines, which can hold more than 10 rounds, are illegal in the state of California.

Wood has played for eight teams in his eight-year NBA career, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 season.

