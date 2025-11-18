Former UNLV, NBA player used ghost gun to scare off home invaders, police say
A former UNLV and Findlay Prep basketball player used a ghost gun to fire warning shots during an attempted home invasion in a California residence this month, according to a report from NBC Los Angeles.
Christian Wood, 30, was staying at an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks, California, when a group of people tried to break into a house by smashing the back door window in the middle of an afternoon, the police had said last week.
After Wood fired three or four rounds at the ground, the suspects ran away in a getaway car, the station said.
Wood claimed the gun was not his, and that he found it in the two-story rental home, according to the LAPD.
Ghost guns as well as large-capacity magazines, which can hold more than 10 rounds, are illegal in the state of California.
Wood has played for eight teams in his eight-year NBA career, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 season.
