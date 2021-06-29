Four injured in Henderson shooting

Henderson police were investigating a shooting near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways that sent four people to a local hospital.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a shooting in Henderson.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers went to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive, near the intersection of Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, and found four people with injuries, police said.

All four were taken to a local hospital, and no information was available about their injuries.

Police are still investigating, and no further information was immediately available.

