Shootings

Four injured in Henderson shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 9:38 pm
 
Henderson Police Department
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a shooting in Henderson.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers went to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive, near the intersection of Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, and found four people with injuries, police said.

All four were taken to a local hospital, and no information was available about their injuries.

Police are still investigating, and no further information was immediately available.

