Four injured in shooting at El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas

A heavy police presence was visible early Sunday morning outside the El Cortez. There were reports of a shooting at the downtown Las Vegas hotel, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Four people were injured in a shooting at the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department cars were visible around Fremont Street and Seventh Street, where the hotel is located, about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called about 1:44 a.m. to the hotel after report of a shooting, Lt. William Matchko said.

The hotel and casino were shut down Sunday morning while detectives investigated. Matchko said police had several suspects detained, and the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Three of the people shot had nonlife-threatening injuries, and one person was in critical condition Sunday morning, Matchko said.

Further information about the victims and the shooting was not immediately available.

An operator who answered the hotel’s main phone number earlier said the situation inside the hotel was “under control.”

Police advised people to avoid the El Cortez while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.