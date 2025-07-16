Fundraiser for slain North Las Vegas barber set for weekend

Michael Simmons, 22, was shot to death in Las Veags on July 9, police said.

As DeMario Jackson tended to the young boy he was giving a haircut to on Tuesday, he glanced across the Faded Barbershop floor to the chair that used to belong to his friend and colleague, Michael Simmons.

Last week, it was a chair used by a busy, beloved barber. Tuesday, it was a memorial to a homicide victim.

“For me, it doesn’t seem real just yet,” Jackson said. “It hasn’t set in yet. I can still feel the energy that he gave.”

Simmons, 22, died July 9 after he was gunned down during the early-morning hours in a garage in the 6000 block of Coja Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a Dodge Charger was seen driving around the neighborhood, in southwest Las Vegas near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive, prior to the shooting.

Several people, police said, were seen in the car, and more than 30 rounds were fired at Simmons after the car stopped in front of a residence and its occupants exited.

As of Tuesday, police had not identified any suspects in the shootings.

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’

Jackson, who went to barber school with Simmons, at the Expertise Barber Program, said he has no idea why anyone would want Simmons dead.

“Wrong place at the wrong time and that’s all I have to say on that,” Jackson said. “As hard as this has been, Mike is in a better place now. I try to keep a smile on my face because there was always a smile on his. I’m not trying to think too much on it right now… you really can’t.”

As with many barbershops, stylists such as Simmons and Jackson rent chairs. Since his death, Simmons’ customers and loved ones have brought flowers and other mementos to his chair.

Tuesday afternoon, there was also a poster board with messages. One read “Mikey, forever in my heart” while another handwritten note said, “Thank you for supporting me always.”

Some messages were addressed to “Mike Getum Right,” which is the nickname Jackson said his friend gave himself.

“He always wanted to get it right,” Jackson said. “He had a lot of different flavors of customers, too. All different races and ethnicities. He made sure your cut was what it was supposed to be. He wouldn’t let you out of his chair unless it was right.”

Jackson, 29, said Simmons was universally loved by his clients. He had over 100 regular customers, Jackson said.

“When you cut with someone 10 or 12 hours per day sometimes, you get to know them and their character and work ethic,” Jackson said. “Mike was younger than me, but he inspired me. He was always helping me out, but that was just him, though.”

No answers

Denise Porter-Rodgers, Simmons’ mother, said the loss of her son has been difficult to accept. Simmons also left behind a 2-year-old daughter, Myomei.

“It’s been hard for all of us,” Porter-Rodgers said. “He was a genuine person, a great kid, a great young man. I’ll remember how much he cared about his daughter.”

Porter-Rodgers said that, as of Tuesday, she hasn’t heard anything about the investigation into her son’s death.

“To be honest, this has all just been so much to deal with,” she said. “We’re in the process of getting him buried.”

To that end, a funeral fundraiser is set to take place Sunday at Faded Barbershop in North Las Vegas. The event will feature food and drinks and will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“We hope everyone comes out to support Mike and his family,” Jackson said.

As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe digital fundraiser seeking to raise funeral expenses and other funding to support Simmons’ daughter had raised nearly $4,200 of its stated $8,000 goal.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.