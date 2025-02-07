Funeral details revealed for slain North Las Vegas police officer

The North Las Vegas Police Department officer was killed in a shootout that also left Alexander Mathis, 25, dead.

Family members and supporters console each other as the North Las Vegas Police Department, in partnership with the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), wraps up a community candlelight vigil honoring Officer Jason Roscow at North Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funeral details for a slain North Las Vegas police officer were announced Thursday.

Services for officer Jason Roscow will be held at Central Church in Henderson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced Thursday night.

Central Church, a megachurch near Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, and Russell Road, has hosted numerous police officer and firefighter funerals in recent years.

A procession will also begin at Palm South Jones Mortuary, at 1600 South Jones Boulevard, in Las Vegas, police said.

Police said Wednesday that Roscow will be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, at a date to be determined.

Earlier Thursday night, Roscow was remembered in a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds outside North Las Vegas City Hall.

“Jason Roscow was a protector and a guardian of our community,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown at the vigil. “Every day, he answered the call.”

Roscow, a father of two young boys, was a 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas department, police said. He was killed Tuesday in a shootout with a man identified as Alexander Mathis, 25, after officers responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at someone just before 2:15 p.m. near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, police said.

Shot multiple times by Mathis, Roscow also managed to return fire. Roscow was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Mathis also died.

Central Church was also the site of the funeral for Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed on East Flamingo Road near UNLV in October 2022. Funerals for trooper Alberto Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate, both of the Nevada Highway Patrol, were held there after Felix and Abbate were killed by an impaired hit-and-run driver in November 2023.

Central Church is at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

