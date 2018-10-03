Girl, 17, shot in leg during carjacking in Henderson

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg during a carjacking Tuesday night in Henderson, police said.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police received 911 calls reporting shots fired near a business on the 1300 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway, near Stephanie Street, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The initial investigation showed the teen and another person were in a parked car when two or three suspects tried to steal it.

When the suspects attempted to steal the car, the victims were “reluctant,” Pena said.

“Apparently shots were fired in the car,” he said, adding that the suspects succeeded in stealing the vehicle.

The girl was shot in the leg and later taken to a hospital. The car’s other occupant was not injured, Pena said.

Police found the stolen car after the suspects dumped it, he said. The suspects had not been arrested as of Tuesday night.

