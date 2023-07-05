104°F
Shootings

Girl, 6, among 2 shot in possible road rage, North Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
Police invetigate a possile road-rage shooting Wednesday, July 5, 2023, near Lone Mountain Road ...
Police invetigate a possile road-rage shooting Wednesday, July 5, 2023, near Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 30s were shot Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas in a possible road rage incident, police said.

According to a statement from North Las Vegas police, the girl and man were shot near Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Police said the two were “possibly victims of road rage.”

“The incident is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

