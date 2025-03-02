59°F
Shootings

Girl shot in Henderson

March 2, 2025 - 7:22 am
 

A child was shot Saturday night in west Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said officers found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1110 block of Wigwam Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, around 8:58 p.m.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police believe the shooting was not random because the victim and suspect knew each other.

The shooting is still under investigation.

