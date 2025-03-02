Girl shot in Henderson

‘They came by and shot her in the head’: 911 call reveals horror of Las Vegas bartender’s slaying

A child was shot Saturday night in west Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department said officers found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1110 block of Wigwam Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard, around 8:58 p.m.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police believe the shooting was not random because the victim and suspect knew each other.

The shooting is still under investigation.