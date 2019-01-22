Grant to help promote resources for Las Vegas shooting survivors

Nathan Adelson Hospice is using a grant to promote resources still available for Oct. 1, 2017, shooting survivors at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

Teresa Etcheberry, coordinator of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in Las Vegas, talks on July 31, 2018, about a banner that was given to the center by a California group called Country Strong. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the hospice an undisclosed amount, Nathan Adelson Hospice CEO Carole Fisher wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The funds will be used to air 30-second television commercials on local stations and to post a minute-long video to social media sites urging those affected by the mass shooting on the Strip to seek assistance at the resiliency center.

Fifty-eight died, and hundreds were wounded in the shooting at a country music festival.

“Some people may not be aware of the support available,” Fisher said in her statement. “Others may be reluctant to reach out for emotional help because of concerns about being stigmatized for seeking assistance for mental health-related issues.”

The videos, which feature testimonials from first responders, are available in both English and Spanish and can be viewed at https://spaces.hightail.com/space/919pHTBUaa.

