Grief gives way to excitement as Aurora memorial nears completion

With a memorial due for completion in just a few short months, excitement in Aurora, Colorado, is gradually beginning to stifle the somber lingering of grief.

Rena Medek, left, Theresa Hoover and Terry Sullivan walk through Reflection Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Aurora, CO. All three women lost children in the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The crane has become a symbol of healing for those involved in the Aurora theater shooting, and will be a central theme of the permanent memorial at Reflection Memorial Garden. Photo taken on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Aurora City Hall, in Aurora, CO. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Rena Medek's daughter Micayla Medek was one of 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012. Photo taken at Reflection Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Aurora, CO. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Paper cranes created by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation for those involved in the Parkland, FL. shooting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Aurora City Hall, in Aurora, CO. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Heather Dearman, right, hugs Theresa Hoover at the Reflection Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Aurora, CO. Dearman's cousin was shot and paralyzed and Hoover's son A.J. Boik was killed during the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Reflection Memorial Garden outside of Aurora City Hall will house the permanent memorial for victims of the Aurora Theater shooting. Photo taken on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Aurora City Hall, in Aurora, CO. James Eagan Holmes shot and killed 12 people and injured 70 at the Century Movie Theater on July 20, 2012. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Terry Sullivan's son Alex was one of 12 people killed in the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012. Photo taken at Reflection Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Aurora, CO. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A stone honoring the victims, families and first responders involved in the Aurora theater shooting at Reflection Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Aurora, CO. James Eagan Holmes shot and killed 12 people and injured 70 at Century Movie Theater on July 20, 2012. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

AURORA, Colo. — Living in the shadow of a mass shooting is hard to shake.

“We’re all pretty tight — I mean, just the city itself,” Theresa Hoover, whose son AJ Boik was killed in the shooting, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You can talk to any stranger and say, ‘Do you remember the Aurora theater shooting?’ And they’ll go, ‘Yeah.’ And I’m sure it’s the same way in Vegas, too.”

But now, with a memorial due for completion in just a few short months, excitement in Aurora is gradually beginning to stifle the somber lingering of grief.

The journey was not easy. But the city helped.

In the wake of the tragedy, officials created a nonprofit organization solely to collect funds for a future memorial. The organization sat dormant for some time. But when the victims’ families and survivors were ready, the city handed over the reins.

“For us to raise the money by ourselves and go to the different city of Aurora events and connect with people in the way that we did, it was so healing for us,” said Heather Dearman, whose cousin Ashley Moser was left paralyzed and lost her 6-year-old daughter, Veronica, and unborn baby in the shooting.

Right now, the spot where the memorial will stand doesn’t look like much. There is a paved sidewalk that weaves through it and a series of 12 boulders — one for each family who experienced loss.

But come July, each boulder will be surrounded by flowers, handpicked by the victims’ families. And in the center of the lot, a sweeping public art piece will feature 83 paper-crane sculptures — 12 for the people killed, one for the unborn baby lost and 70 for those injured.

The city of Aurora will maintain the landscaping.

“I think I always thought — and I think my family thought, too — that there needs to be some place other than the theater, and other than across the street from the theater,” Hoover said. “Because that is the last place I ever want to go — ever.”

Instead, the final result is something everyone involved — and the city of Aurora — can be proud of.

“I think it’s a place that we’ll be able to come and have peace and just have some tranquility,” said Heather Bailey, whose young daughter — Veronica’s baby sitter — was wounded in the shooting. “And know that our loved ones are finally at peace.”

