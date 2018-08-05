Guard riding bike shot man outside Boulder Station in Las Vegas

A “gunbattle” outside of Boulder Station on July 29 ended with a security officer firing at a suspect while riding his bike, having already been shot twice, according to arresting documents.

A “gunbattle” outside of Boulder Station on July 29 ended with a security officer firing at a suspect while riding his bike, having already been shot twice, according to arresting documents.

Julien Castro, 20, was gambling with a friend at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway, when the two were asked to leave the property around 10 p.m. because of prior trespassing warnings, according to an arrest report. When Metropolitan Police Department officers approached the pair outside the casino, Castro ran away through the parking lot of the casino.

As Castro was running, Boulder Station security officer James Bassen chased after him on a bicycle. Castro pulled a concealed gun from his waistband and fired at Bassen about six times, hitting him in the right calf and shoulder, according to the report.

After being shot, Bassen continued to chase Castro on the bike and fired at him an estimated six to eight times, according to the report.

Bassen was able to subdue Castro and handcuff him, according to the report. Both men were then transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Few people were in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said at a Saturday night briefing.

Castro’s friend said he didn’t run because of “not wanting to get into trouble,” and was detained without incident, according to the report.

Castro has multiple prior felony arrests and convictions, the report said.

The gun Castro used to shoot the security officer was reported stolen from Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 10, according to the report.

Castro faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying and concealing a gun without a permit, and buying or possessing stolen property.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday without bail.

