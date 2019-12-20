Gunfire at Las Vegas Walmart leaves man wounded

A suspected shooter was taken into custody Friday morning after a man was shot outside a Walmart Supercenter in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a shooting in a Walmart parking lot near East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected shooter was taken into custody Friday morning after a man was shot in the leg outside a Walmart Supercenter in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting took place around 11:10 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. Further details regarding his condition were not immediately available.

It wasn’t clear what charges, if any, the shooter will face.

Metro is asking that drivers avoid the area during the investigation. Traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.