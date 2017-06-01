Gunfire exchanged between officer and woman suspected in attempted car theft

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Metro vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Metro vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennet

An officer at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A woman and a uniformed police officer fired multiple rounds at each other Wednesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

Neither person was struck by bullets, but the officer sustained an injury after taking a hard fall to the ground, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 4 p.m., officers received a report of an attempted car theft from a security guard at a Budget Suites on the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive, Metro said. The security guard told police he saw a group of women attempting the car theft.

Arriving officers witnessed a group of women jump into another car before speeding off near Sunset and Vegas drives, Metro said. An officer later spotted a woman walking who matched the description provided by the security guard.

He asked her to step in front of his vehicle, police said, but she refused, reached into a bag and withdrew a weapon. She fired, and multiple rounds were exchanged between the officer and the woman, Metro said.

Police said the woman eventually ran from the scene but was arrested about a block away.

The officer fell to the ground at one point during the exchange of gunfire, believing he had been shot, police said. He is being treated at University Medical Center.

Police said they believe a weapon retrieved from a trash can near the shooting site likely belonged to the woman.

Review-Journal staff writer Rachel Crosby contributed to this story. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.