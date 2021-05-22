Gunfire exchanged between person, police in west Las Vegas Valley

A man exchanged gunfire with officers during a barricade situation early Saturday in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Metro Capt. Yasenia Yatomi gives an update on a police shooting at the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive. (Elliot Bauman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man exchanged gunfire with officers during a barricade situation early Saturday in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

About 4:40 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that her husband was armed and “acting erratic” inside their home on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, near Sunset Road and Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said told reporters during a briefing Saturday morning.

When officers arrive, the man was still armed inside the home, and police heard gunfire coming from inside, Yatomi said.

“A short time after that,” the man came outside and fired at least one shot at officers, who fired back, she said. The man then retreated back inside the home.

“SWAT arrived and began establishing further containment and evacuation procedures,” Yatomi said. “While doing this, the suspect excited the residence unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.”

The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but it was unclear Saturday morning how he was injured. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Saturday marked the fifth time Metro officers have opened fire this year, and the second police shooting where no one was killed, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

The name of the officers who opened fire Saturday will be released within 48 hours of the shooting, and further information will be released in 72 hours.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.