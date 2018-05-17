Gunman’s staring bothered housekeeper before Las Vegas shooting

The Las Vegas gunman’s behavior rattled a Mandalay Bay housekeeper days before he fired upon the crowd at a country music festival.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting. Behind him is a bellman's cart with luggage and a plastic bin. (MGM Resorts)

Her interview with law enforcement officers, as well as statements from other casino employees who interacted with gunman Stephen Paddock, were among those released under court order Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Paddock opened fire from his Mandalay Bay suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 concertgoers before killing himself.

The housekeeper, who was interviewed by police on Oct. 13, said Paddock sat in the room while she cleaned the breakfast bar and refrigerator and changed the bedsheets around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. The woman’s name was redacted from the document.

“He keep on staring at me,” the housekeeper said.

Paddock asked if she was fine. She said yes. He worked on his laptop at a table in the living room. The housekeeper never saw his screen.

He ordered room service. Even after Paddock received his meal, he stared at the housekeeper while she worked. She felt embarrassed. She also said she found it unusual that he had over five pieces of luggage in the room.

Hosts with Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts who were interviewed on Oct. 7 called Paddock an introvert who only discussed gambling and travel.

He never talked politics, religion or guns.

Paddock never brought excessive amounts of luggage. The hosts also described his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, as quiet and said they sensed no trouble with the couple.

A host for Paddock at the Rio, identified by the initials A.D., said Paddock was easygoing outside of an incident about three years ago.

Paddock waited 20 minutes for his bags to reach the casino’s presidential suite. Paddock yelled at the host, and the host had to calm him down.





“I still remember it to this day,” the host said.

The host said his relationship with Paddock soured after Paddock began gambling less at the casino.

“I knew he was still a gambler because I know his host at Mandalay Bay,” the Rio host said. “And so I know he, he gambled big over there still.”

A Wynn Resorts host identified with the initials K.M. said he had handled Paddock’s gratuities for about six years and last saw him in August 2017.

“I would have never even thought he knew how to fire a gun,” the host said.

Unlike other high-end customers, Paddock never asked the host to join him at shows or dinner. Paddock had credit lines at multiple properties and had no outstanding debts at other casinos.

“He’s kind of like the perfect customer,” the Wynn host said.

The host said seeing Danley’s photo on the news floored him.

“I’m still flabbergasted to this day about it,” he said. “Just never would have thought in a million years that either of them could have been capable of something like this.”

