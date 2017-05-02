Gunshot victim hospitalized as Las Vegas police search for shooter

Police are combing the area on the 1300 block of Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. (Thinkstock)

One person was shot in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning and the shooter remained at large, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called about 9:20 a.m. to respond to a shooting on the 1300 block of Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. Police were searching the area for the shooter, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Lawren Linehan atllinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

1300 Sombrero Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89169