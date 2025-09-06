Gunshots fired in parking lot in south Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in a Sam’s Club parking lot in the south valley.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 1 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a fight in a parking lot area at 1910 E. Serene Ave. in south Las Vegas, near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway.
When officers arrived to the address, which is listed as a Sam’s Club store, they found that a person had fired a gun multiple times, police said.
Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. Detectives continued to investigate the scene as of mid-afternoon on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.