94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Gunshots fired in parking lot in south Las Vegas Valley, police say

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman and two vehicles invol ...
Woman, vehicles sought after 28 rounds fired in Las Vegas shooting
‘He’s dying’: 911 audio details moments after North Las Vegas teen fatally shot
The teen offender paroled for the death of Keanu Enright appears before Family Judge Dee Smart ...
‘Isn’t a revolving door’: Judge delays decision on teen paroled in death of Bonanza student
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police look for suspect after boy injured in shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 4:16 pm
 

Las Vegas police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in a parking lot in the south valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 1 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a fight in a parking lot area at 1910 E. Serene Ave. in south Las Vegas, near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

When officers arrived to the address, which is listed as a Sam’s Club store, they found that a person had fired a gun multiple times, police said.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. Detectives continued to investigate the scene as of mid-afternoon on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES