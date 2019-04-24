Gunshots fired into Las Vegas apartment with 3 people inside

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for an unknown shooter or shooters after several gunshots were fired into a central valley apartment early Wednesday.

About 5:20 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway, to investigate. There were three adults inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police searched the surrounding area but were not immediately able to find the shooters, Gordon said.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.