Hearing set for man charged with selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter

Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 2, 2018. An Arizona judge imposed new limits on Haig, who was accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Brian Skoloff/AP, File)

PHOENIX — An Aug. 28 status hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing for Douglas Haig had been scheduled for last week, but it was rescheduled at the request of his attorney.

The hearing has been postponed six times.

Prosecutors charged Haig with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig’s fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people.

His charge centers on armor-piercing cartridges.