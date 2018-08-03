Henderson couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A husband and wife in their 60s were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Friday morning in a Henderson residential neighborhood, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The woman’s caretaker called 911 about 6:50 a.m. after finding the pair “with no apparent signs of life” inside a home on the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Burkholder Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway, a Henderson Police Department release said.

Both had each been shot, and police said they appeared to have died in a murder-suicide.

Police learned the woman lived with various medical conditions, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identities once relatives are notified.

This marks Henderson’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police urged anybody with information on the case to call them at 702-267-4911 or 311. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

