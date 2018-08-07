Henderson couple found dead in murder-suicide ID’d

The couple’s neighbor , Valerie Maes, said Joanne Strussenderg suffered from dementia and her husband had struggled to take care of her. Maes said the couple lived in the neighborhood for “forever” and were always seen together.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Henderson couple who died in a murder-suicide.

Joanne Lynn Strussenderg, 60, died from a gunshot wound to the head, while her husband, 63-year-old Glenn Strussenderg died from a self-inflicted head gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Joanne Strussenderg suffered from various medical conditions, according to a Henderson Police Department press release. Her caretaker called 911 around 6:50 a.m. Friday after finding the two “with no apparent signs of life” inside a home on the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Burkholder Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway.

The couple’s neighbor, Valerie Maes, said Joanne Strussenderg suffered from dementia and her husband had struggled to take care of her. Maes said the couple lived in the neighborhood for “forever” and were always seen together.

This incident marks Henderson’s sixth homicide of the year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.