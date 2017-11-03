Henderson officer fires gun at felony suspect after pursuit

A Henderson officer shot at a wanted felony suspect early Friday after the suspect led police on a short pursuit.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson officer shot at a wanted felony suspect early Friday after the suspect led police on a short pursuit.

About 5 a.m., a Henderson patrol officer stopped a red 1995 Cadillac DeVille near West Atlantic and West Pacific avenues. During the traffic stop, the officer learned the driver, Robert Clark, 40, and his passenger, Courtney Ellis, 33, were both felony suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and fraudulent activities, police said.

Clark allegedly drove off after initially stopping, leading police on a short pursuit before crashing into a police vehicle on the 200 block of Bismark Way.

An officer fired one round, but Clark was not struck, the Police Department said in a statement. No one was injured.

Clark and Ellis were taken into custody and are being held at the Henderson Detention Center. They face charges including burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Police said Clark also faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

The officer involved will be identified by the department in 48 hours. This marks the first officer-involved shooting investigated by Henderson police this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

200 block of Bismark Way, Henderson