Henderson officer shoots, kills dog after it ‘charged at’ him, police say

Henderson police responded to a call at a residence at about 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Henderson Police Department on Saturday said an officer shot at a dog that made an aggressive move on September 5, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A Henderson police officer shot and killed a dog that charged at the officer at a residence on Friday night, police said.

Police were called to a home for a welfare check in the 200 block of Patti Ann Woods Drive in Henderson, near Mission Drive and Greenway Road, at about 8 p.m. on Friday, according to an email from a department spokesperson.

While officers were investigating, a dog “charged at an officer,” the news release said. The officer then fired one round, killing the dog.

No other details were available as of Saturday, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.