Henderson officer shoots, kills dog after it ‘charged at’ him, police say

The Henderson Police Department on Saturday said an officer shot at a dog that made an aggressi ...
The Henderson Police Department on Saturday said an officer shot at a dog that made an aggressive move on September 5, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 5:54 pm
 

A Henderson police officer shot and killed a dog that charged at the officer at a residence on Friday night, police said.

Police were called to a home for a welfare check in the 200 block of Patti Ann Woods Drive in Henderson, near Mission Drive and Greenway Road, at about 8 p.m. on Friday, according to an email from a department spokesperson.

While officers were investigating, a dog “charged at an officer,” the news release said. The officer then fired one round, killing the dog.

No other details were available as of Saturday, according to the department.

